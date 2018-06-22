Shell becomes a member of Carbon Trust programme

Royal Dutch Shell, through its Shell Global Solutions International BV, has joined the Carbon Trust Programme.

The programme, dubbed the Offshore Wind Accelerator Scheme, aims to see businesses commit to wind technology research and development.

The oil and gas giant’s technical services arm made the announcement on 21 June.

“The Carbon Trust’s OWA is a good example of the collaboration required between public and private sectors,” stated Dorine Bosman, Vice President of Wind Development at Shell.

“The research and development programme will be key to delivering technical, commercial and financial innovations for large scale and sustainable offshore wind opportunities in the future.”

Shell has joined the programme that features firms such as E.ON and Ørsted, as well as the Government of Scotland.

The scheme aims for firms to invest more financing into wind projects for industry best practice and to trigger new standard development.

Ultimately, with the rise of investments and developments, the costs of developing offshore wind are anticipated to drop.