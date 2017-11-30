Siemens Gamesa is set to supply 950MW to Vattenfall for three offshore wind projects

The Spanish wind manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, has been chosen by Vattenfall, a Swedish power company, to supply three new offshore wind farms with turbines.

The farms will be located in Danish waters and will have a combined capacity of almost 1GW.

Siemens Gamesa will be providing 72 of its SG 8.0-167 DD turbines to the Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind power plant, creating a capacity of 600MW.

The turbines are expected to be installed in February 2021 and commissioned by the end of the years, creating the largest offshore farm in the Baltic Sea.

The Spanish company will also be the preferred supplier for the Vesterhav North and Vesterhav South wind farms.

The manufacturer will supply both with 41 of the same model turbines, with the North farm having a capacity of 180MW and the South farm having a 170MW capacity.

Installation is anticipated to commence in 2020 and will be commissioned by the end of the same year.

“We are pleased that Vattenfall has selected Siemens Gamesa for these projects,” commented Andreas Nauen, Offshore CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

“The advanced model of our proven direct drive offshore wind turbine platform and our advanced services will leverage the energy output of these lighthouse projects and help to move offshore wind into the energy mainstream in Europe.”