Siemens Gamesa to supply 900MW Ørsted offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Spanish wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has been named as the preferred supplier for Ørsted’s 900MW offshore wind project off the coast of Taiwan.

Ørsted, a multinational energy company originating in Denmark, will commence construction of the project in 2021. It will be located in the Changua area, around 60km off the coast.

This forms part of a long-term partnership between the two companies as they both expand into new regions.

Martin Neubert, CEO of Ørsted Offshore Wind, said: “As the market leader in offshore wind, we have more than 20 years of experience in developing local supply chains, and we share the government’s ambition of making the Changhua offshore wind farms not just a cornerstone in Taiwan’s green transition, but also a vehicle for kick-starting a new industry… Ørsted has gone the extra mile and advocated an accelerated local nacelle assembly facility with SGRE for the long-term benefits of the offshore wind industry in Taiwan.”

Matthias Bausenwein, Ørsted’s General Manager for Asia Pacific added: “Building large-scale wind farms in the offshore conditions of the Taiwan straits is a new journey for Ørsted.

“We’re delighted to work with our experienced partner Siemens Gamesa in adopting a typhoon-proof technology for our Greater Changhua offshore wind farms. SGRE’s mature localisation plan was a key reason for selecting them as our preferred turbine supplier.”