Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines for Norway's Tonstad Wind Farm

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has secured the contract to supply wind turbines for the Tonstad Wind Farm in Norway.

The onshore farm will be supplied with 51 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, which will be the 4MW SWT-DD-142 models. The Spanish company will also provide 25-year service to the wind farm, which is set to have a total capacity of 208MW.

Tonstad will be one of Norway’s largest win farm once completed and is being developed by French MNC ENGIE. It will be located in the south of the country in order to power Norsk Hydro’s Hydro Energi subsidiary, which supplies energy and aluminium.

See also:

Siemens Gamesa to provide Spanish wind farms with 92 turbines

Siemens Gamesa, Van Oord awarded €500mn Dutch wind farm contract

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital

Overall the project will generate over 0.6 TWh of energy each year, set to save nearly 526,000 tonnes of annual CO2 emissions.

Sandra Roche, CEO of ENGIE Nordic, stated: “Siemens Gamesa is the ideal partner for ENGIE to support our market entry in Norway. Based on its global setup and experience in the Scandinavian market together with proven technology and best in class service Siemens Gamesa is very well positioned in the growing Norwegian wind power market.”

Meanwhile Steven Pryor, Onshore CEO, North Europe and Middle East, at Siemens Gamesa stated: “This project shows once more the strength of our global setup. Our experience in the Scandinavian market and our turbines with their compelling track record in the Nordic region ensure the best possible support and value creation for our customer.”