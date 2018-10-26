Siemens Gamesa wins 200MW project from Southern Power

Renowned turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA has won a contract to supply Southern Power’s wind project in Kansas.

The Reading Wind project will feature two types of Siemens Gamesa turbines and will have a total capacity of 198.5MW.

The facility will include 18 units of the SG 3.4-12 and 14 of the SWT 2.3-108 turbines, with Siemens Gamesa also having been awarded a 20-year maintenance contract for the site.

Darnell Walker, Head of Service (Americas) at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, said: “We are pleased to partner with Southern Power for the Reading Wind project and we are committed to upholding the highest standard of safety, availability and reliability that we are known for providing.”

The company added in a statement that its offering to the Southern Power project includes ‘advanced diagnostics and digital capabilities, tailored to increase performance and operation predictability to achieve low cost of energy for customers’.