Siemens to use DOF Subsea vessel to support its massive North Sea wind farm project

By Jonathan Dyble
August 16, 2017
DOF Subsea, part of DOF ASA, has been given a contract by Siemens to work on the Galloper Offshore Wind Farm Project in the North Sea.

The company has been enrolled with its expertise in providing services to the offshore energy industry with its fleet of purpose-built vessels and team of industry specialists.

The contract will see DOF Subsea’s 2009-built Skandi Constructor utilised on the 336MW wind farm, currently under construction 30km off the coast of Suffolk, until the year’s end.

"I am very pleased with the contract award, and our organisation's ability to secure utilisation in a challenging market," said CEO Mons Aase.

In its construction that is being led by Innogy SE on behalf of Siemens, UK Green Investment Bank and others, the wind farm has created 700 jobs, with 90 long-term positions expected to be available once the site is operational.

The project is expected to be fully operational in 2018, with its energy output providing enough to power 336,000 homes.

