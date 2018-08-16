Article
Sustainability

Silfab Solar and DSM partner for 300MW solar production line

By Olivia Minnock
August 16, 2018
Canadian photovoltaic (PV) panel maker Silfab Solar has partnered with Dutch materials firm DSM to develop a new production line.

The companies will work to produce back-contact solar modules with a new production line located in the US and Canada, which will have a capacity of 300MW.

Production is to take place at Silfab’s facilities in Toronto and the US, with DSM providing conductive backsheets. The two production lines will be launched in early 2019 and are expected to be fully operational by the end of the year. This is part of a strategic alliance between the two companies which was announced earlier this week.

Paolo Maccario, COO at Silfab, stated: “When you combine DSM’s innovative technology and material science capabilities with Silfab’s proven designs, we are able to realise a nearly 30% increase in output over conventional modules.

“Today’s announcement represents our ongoing investment to deliver the most advanced and cost-effective solar module technology to the US residential market.”

Pascal de Sain, Vice President, DSM Advanced Solar, added: “We are very excited by our Silfab partnership. Silfab and DSM are a powerful combination. As North America’s leading and most innovative producer of affordable PV solar modules, and the PV industry’s leading material science-based player, respectively, we look forward to driving adoption of the next generation of PV solar modules in the United States.”

