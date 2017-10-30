Article
Sustainability

Sky reaches sustainability target three years earlier than expected

By Sophie Chapman
October 30, 2017
undefined mins
The Sky Bigger Picture report reveals that the broadcasting company has hit its planned sustainability changes for 2020 already.

The Sky Bigger Picture report reveals that the broadcasting company has hit its planned sustainability changes for 2020 already.

The UK-based company has successfully reduced emissions per employee by 30% since a 2008/2009 baseline.

Throughout 2017, Sky has achieved zero-waste-to-landfill as well as managing to recycle all food waste – increasing the overall recycling rate from 5% to 78%.

For two consecutive years, water consumptions levels have remained below 8sqm per full time employee.

The company has also reduced its carbo intensity across the UK and Ireland by 47% since 2008, which is only 3% short of the 2020 target. It is exactly halfway to reaching its aim of fleet fuel efficiency.

SEE ALSO:

“All of this is built from our desire to make a difference,” Sky group chief executive Jeremy Darroch said.

“It’s good for our customers, our people, and for our business. That’s why we’re guided by clear values, and a clear point of view, leading to meaningful initiatives that make a positive impact for today and the next generation.”

Sky has also raised over £9mn (US$11.8mn) for rainforest preservation, and has launched its campaign to save oceans from single-use plastics.

However, the company’s energy efficiency dropped by 4% last year. Sky claim this is mainly due to fire caused by a system fault.

The amount of power generated from Sky-owned renewable energy sources has also decreased. Sky aims to supply 20% of its power from renewable sources, but so far is only hitting 6%.

Renewable EnergyUKSustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy