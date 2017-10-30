Sky reaches sustainability target three years earlier than expected

The Sky Bigger Picture report reveals that the broadcasting company has hit its planned sustainability changes for 2020 already.

The UK-based company has successfully reduced emissions per employee by 30% since a 2008/2009 baseline.

Throughout 2017, Sky has achieved zero-waste-to-landfill as well as managing to recycle all food waste – increasing the overall recycling rate from 5% to 78%.

For two consecutive years, water consumptions levels have remained below 8sqm per full time employee.

The company has also reduced its carbo intensity across the UK and Ireland by 47% since 2008, which is only 3% short of the 2020 target. It is exactly halfway to reaching its aim of fleet fuel efficiency.

“All of this is built from our desire to make a difference,” Sky group chief executive Jeremy Darroch said.

“It’s good for our customers, our people, and for our business. That’s why we’re guided by clear values, and a clear point of view, leading to meaningful initiatives that make a positive impact for today and the next generation.”

Sky has also raised over £9mn (US$11.8mn) for rainforest preservation, and has launched its campaign to save oceans from single-use plastics.

However, the company’s energy efficiency dropped by 4% last year. Sky claim this is mainly due to fire caused by a system fault.

The amount of power generated from Sky-owned renewable energy sources has also decreased. Sky aims to supply 20% of its power from renewable sources, but so far is only hitting 6%.