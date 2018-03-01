SmartestEnergy selects Origami Energy for technology platform management

Origami Energy, the technology firm, has been selected by SmartestEnergy, the UK-based independent generation supplier, for its technology platform.

The platform aims to manage customers’ distributed energy assets and consumption, offering real-time and flexible energy management.

“Since 2001 SmartestEnergy has offered innovative services to local generators and large business consumers and we are excited to extend our business to provide a range of flexibility services to the market place,” commented Robert Groves, CEO of SmartestEnergy.

“With the increasing market volatility caused by the transition from hydrocarbon to renewable generation, there is real value for our customers who can consume or generate their electricity flexibly.”

“Origami Energy’s technology platform enables us to manage our customers’ flexibility in real-time, and by using our proven commercial expertise and experience we’ll create additional value from the wholesale energy markets.”

SEE ALSO:

“As we transition to a smarter grid, successful companies will differentiate themselves by using their flexibility to reduce the cost of consuming electricity or to access additional revenue streams for generation assets.”

With the rapid growth of energy flexibility, businesses, consumers, and economies are expected to benefit.

A report released by the UK National Infrastructure Committee claims that the implementation of a smart energy system could save the UK £8bn (US$11bn) by 2030.

“We are delighted to be partnering with SmartestEnergy,” reported the CEO of Origami Energy, Peter Bance.

“This major deal further validates the new opportunities that our real-time energy market place solutions offer to electricity suppliers, traders and industrial and commercial companies.”

“Using our powerful technology platform, SmartestEnergy will be enabled to deliver more profitable customer propositions and unlock value for owners and operators of dispatchable generation, battery storage and flexible loads.”