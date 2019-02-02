Standard Solar to integrate 4.2 MW PV System into Rhode Island Renewable Energy Growth Program

Standard Solar Inc., a leading solar energy company specialising in the development and financing of solar electric systems nationwide, today announced an agreement with the Burrilville, Rhode Island, to build a 4.2 MW system that will be integrated into the Rhode Island Renewable Energy Growth.

The ground-mount project, utilising key town property that will produce renewable energy for the community, will contain more than 11,000 solar modules and produce 5.3 GWh of electricity. That’s the CO2 equivalent of removing 3,104,708 pounds of CO2 from the atmosphere.

Standard Solar purchased the project from Boston-based Energy Management Inc. and will finance, own and operate the system. The project will provide electricity to the town and is expected be completed in March 2020.

The REG Program will support the development of 560 MW of new renewable energy projects in Rhode Island between 2015 and 2020. The REG Program is the successor program to the contract-based 40 MW Distributed Generation Standard Contracts Program (DG Program) that was in place from 2011 to 2014. Eligible technologies include wind, solar, hydropower, and anaerobic digestion. In contrast to the DG Program, small-scale solar projects can participate in the REG Program.

Scott Wiater, president and CEO, Standard Solar said: “When “Rhode Island is a sleeping giant with the REG Program. Energy Management approached us with the possibility of being involved in a project in the state, we were thrilled. This project with the Town of Burillville mirrors several we have done for other towns up and down the Eastern Seaboard, so we were excited to add it to our ever-burgeoning portfolio.”