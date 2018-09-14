Starbucks commits to 10,000 ‘Greener Stores’ by 2025

Starbucks has announced an initiative to design, build and operate 10,000 ‘Greener Stores’ globally by 2025, with wider aims to help the wider retail industry operate more sustainably.

The ‘Starbucks Greener Stores’ framework is being set up to outline comprehensive performance criteria so that the design, building and operation of Starbucks’ locations will set new standards for ‘green retail’ – this will then be open sourced so that the wider retail community can benefit from the framework and work toward the standards.

Developed with the help of experts such as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), some key elements of the framework are set to include energy efficiency and water stewardship; renewable energy; healthy environment; responsible materials; waste diversion; and engagement (promoting a culture of sustainability).

See also:

McDonald’s joins Starbucks to develop sustainable products

Walmart’s 2018 CSR report: 20mn tonne reduction in emissions, sustainable souring and more

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine

Over the coming year, a programme will be developed so that Starbucks can audit all of its current company-run stores in the US and Canada in terms of their sustainability.

The coffee chain has stated that it anticipates the new framework will save an incremental $50mn in utilities over the next 10 years.

The commitment was announced at the Global Climate Action Summit, held in San Francisco this week. Kevin Johnson, President and CEO of the multinational, stated: “Simply put, sustainable coffee served sustainably is our aspiration. We know that designing green stores is not only responsible, it is cost effective as well.

“The energy and passion of our green apron partners has inspired us to find ways to operate greener stores that will generate even greater cost savings while reducing impact.”