Tesla to work with wind turbine producer Vestas on energy storage

The world’s largest wind-turbine manufacturer Vestas has teamed up with Tesla in the aim of creating next generation energy battery systems.

The program is part of a wider global initiative that has been run by Vestas since 2012, working with a number of battery makers to try and improve energy storage solutions for its wind farm.

The program has included the Lem-Kaer, Denmark project, where lithium battery systems were connected to a 12MW wind plant.

“Across a number of projects, Vestas is working with different energy storage technologies with specialised companies, including Tesla, to explore and test how wind turbines and energy storage can work together in sustainable energy solutions that can lower the cost of energy,” said Vestas.

The initiative is a competitive one from Vestas as the company attempts to consolidate its position as the number one wind turbine manufacturer, having surpassed the market share of the General Electric Company last year.

The partnership is also in line with Tesla’s move into the wind farm industry, having recently secured an energy storage contract with the Hornsdale Wind Farm in Southern Australia.

The collaboration with Vestas will only serve to propel Tesla’s energy storage initiative, something that could serve to be ground breaking in moving away from dependence upon fossil fuels.