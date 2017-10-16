Article
Sustainability

Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell truck is being tested at the Port of LA

By Sophie Chapman
October 16, 2017
undefined mins
A concept version of Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell truck is being used to move goods from the Port of Los Angeles. This is...

A concept version of Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell truck is being used to move goods from the Port of Los Angeles.

This is part of a feasibility study, part of which is to test the port’s efforts to reduce harmful emissions.

The truck will be travelling short-haul drayage routes, departing from the Port of LA or Long Beach, moving goods to rail yards and warehouses for distribution.

Toyota has estimated the vehicle will travel around 200 miles per day. These shorter journeys are to test the duty-cycle capabilities of the fuel cell system, with longer haul routes to be introduced as the journey progresses.

SEE ALSO:

The Japanese company announced its plan to build zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell trucks last April. The truck generates more than 670 horsepower and 1,325 pound-fleet of torque from two Mirai fuel cell stacks and a 12kWh batter.

Hydrogen fuel cells use compressed hydrogen as their fuel to allow them to only release water vapour as an emission.

Vehicles powered by hydrogen have recently attainted performance and range numbers high enough to replace the average gasoline-powered car.

The difficulty these vehicles face is the lack of fuelling stations, which are often the most easily accessible at ports and warehouses.

Toyota began selling hydrogen-powered vehicles in 2015, with its Mirai Seda, and plans to continue with a hydrogen-powered bus to be released this year in Tokyo.

HydrogenTechnology
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy