UK Metropolitan Police trial hydrogen powered scooters

In line with the Mayor of London’s clean air initiative, the Metropolitan Police are set to roll out a trial of hydrogen powered scooters on the streets of England’s capital.

The seven-emission free Suzuki Burgman Hydrogen scooters that will be provided by the Japanese automaker free of charge to the police service will be trialled for 18 months, with the view to using clean technology vehicles more readily in the future.

“Being the UK’s largest police service, we constantly have vehicles on the roads and therefore it is our aim to make our fleet as clean as we can, whilst maintaining operational capability,” said Neil Jerome, Commander of territorial policing for the Met.

“We are thankful to Suzuki and our partners and look forward with optimism about this innovative and ground-breaking trial.

“Through collaborative partnerships and innovative testing such as this, we can gain real-life experience of how we can progress our ambition and create a cleaner fleet that will benefit London and the service we provide.”

Suzuki will also benefit from the trial, with the 18-month usage of its hydrogen-powered vehicles offering the collection of data that can be used for to power future development of clean energy vehicles.

“Suzuki are extremely honoured to be able to showcase the Burgman Fuel Cell and gain valuable feedback from this important trial with the Met,” said Suzuki’s GB Managing Director, Nobuo Suyama.

“Operational data from the trial will be gathered and used to support Suzuki zero emission vehicle development programmes.

“Deploying these vehicles into service with the Met marks a significant milestone in the extensive development of this ground-breaking technology.

“Being able to release the Suzuki Burgman Fuel Cell to the Met has only been made possible by the support of a number of technology partners; including Intelligent Energy Ltd, with whom Suzuki has jointly developed the Fuel Cell unit for the scooter.”