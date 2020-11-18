UK unveils £12 billion 'green industrial revolution'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today sets out his ambitious 10-point plan for "a green industrial revolution" which will cost £12 billion and aims to create up to 250,000 British jobs.

Covering clean energy, transport, nature and innovative technologies, the Prime Minister’s blueprint dovetails with the UK's net-zero emission target by 2050, and comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next year.

The stand-out measure is the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, 10 years earlier than planned.

At the centre are the UK’s industrial heartlands, including the North East, Yorkshire and Humber, West Midlands, Scotland and Wales, which will drive forward the green industrial revolution and build green jobs and industries of the future.

The 10 points are: