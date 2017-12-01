Article
Sustainability

The UK’s first electric vehicle battery research centre will be located in Coventry

By Sophie Chapman
December 01, 2017
undefined mins
The UK government has announced that its first electric vehicle research centre is going to be developed in Coventry. The...

The UK government has announced that its first electric vehicle research centre is going to be developed in Coventry.

The £80mn (US$107mn) facility will be openly accessible to any UK-based business in the battery storage industry.

The successful bid was won by a consortium led by Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, partly made up of Coventry City Council and the Warwick Manufacturing Group of the town’s university.

SEE ALSO:

The project – that seeks to make the UK a world-leader in EV technology – is part of a four-year long investment of £246mn ($333mn) dubbed the Faraday Challenge.

The National Battery Development Facility is designed to support early and mid-stage battery R&D activities developing into commercially viable businesses.

“The new facility, based in Coventry and Warwickshire, will propel the UK forward in this thriving area, bringing together the best minds from academia and industry together to deliver innovation and R&D that will further enhance the West Midlands international reputation as a cluster of automotive excellence,” reported Greg Clark, Business Secretary.

Mr Clark also announced that £40mn will be invested in a further 27 innovative projects from the Faraday Challenge.

Electric Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy