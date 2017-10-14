UL and GGC Lab: joint venture to strengthen Middle East’s renewable energy market

UL, a global safety science company, and GCC Lab, a closed joint stock company that test and certify electrical equipment, will operate as a joint venture based in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The partnership is in order to strengthen and boost the quality of the Middle East’s renewable energy market, and will combine the two companies’ resources, knowledge, and expertise.

Although previously based in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UL will be joining GCC in Damman, Saudi Arabia, so they can cater to customers throughout the Middle East, including Egypt.

The joint venture company will update the certification requirements to improve the region’s renewable energy infrastructure.

They will also offer new services, such as pre-commissioning tests, construction monitoring services, and product testing of solar photovoltaic modules, including accessories that comply with applicable, UL and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards.

Through the joint venture, the two firms plan to capitalise on UL’s reputation as the region’s leading safety science company and GCC’s strength and mandate as part of the Kingdom’s vision 2030.

This month has already seen the region’s Saudi Aramco propose a synergy with Russian energy entities in relation to the vision.

“This agreement represents each organization’s strong commitment to provide customers with all services related to renewables to meet the varied climate of the region,” said Hamid Syed, Vice President and General Manager of UL Middle East.

“We are delighted to be able to be part of its aggressive renewable targets by offering a complete range of services via the new joint venture company and excited about developing new relationships through the extended client base.”