University of Massachusetts to conduct study into if wind and fishing industries can coexist

The University of Massachusetts (UMass) plans to launch a research project into offshore wind farms and commercial fishing.

The University has received help from Deepwater Wind – a company based in Rhode Island and aims to join the wind industry within the state – who invested US$1mn dollars to the project.

The dubbed Blue Economy Initiative will receive the money over five years as it looks into how offshore farms can coexist will other industries.

The UMass Dartmouth School for Marine Science and Technology via the Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Institute will lead the research.

“The growth of offshore wind energy in the U.S. provides researchers with a tremendous opportunity to examine this new industry and how it can coexist with other ocean users, particularly commercial fishermen,” reported CEO of Deepwater Wind, Jeffrey Grybowski.

“We’re proud to support this new Blue Economy Initiative at UMass, which is perfectly positioned to produce leading-edge research that will guide the continuing development of the offshore wind industry.”

Massachusetts is home to the nation’s most lucrative fishing port, New Bedford, which also has plans to enter the offshore wind industry.

“This is an important example of industry-academic collaboration that advances a mutual interest in understanding the intersection of ocean-based industries and advanced technologies,” said UMass President Marty Meehan.

“It also further strengthens the university’s position, and that of the UMass Dartmouth’s School of Marine Science in particular, as a national center of excellence in research of ocean industries.”