US’s first floating wind farm could be built in North California

By Sophie Chapman
April 05, 2018
The Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA), based in California, has chosen a group of companies to join a consortium that aims to develop a new offshore floating wind project.

The consortium, featuring Principle Power Inc., EDPR Offshore North America LLC, Aker Solutions Inc., H. T. Harvey & Associates, and Herrera Environmental Consultants Inc., will enter a public-private partnership.

“We have been very impressed and humbled by the respondents and the quality of the responses we received for this RFQ,” reported Matthew Marshall, RCEA’s Executive Director.

“Large development companies and energy players based in Europe and the U.S. responded to the RFQ which helps confirm the attractiveness of Humboldt County as the potential starting point for an entire new industry.”

The potential wind project has a 100-150MW capacity, to be located 20 miles from the city of Eureka, in North California’s Humboldt County.

The Humboldt County’s wind resource is the best in the state, with average wind speeds of more than 10 metres per second.

"We believe this project can represent a game changer for the industry in the U.S,” stated the President and CEO of Principle Power, Joao Metelo.

“The establishment of a public private partnership with a community-based energy provider like RCEA represents a unique opportunity to develop a project with strong foundations from the get-go, and to build a comprehensive launching pad for a successful industry in the West Coast.”

