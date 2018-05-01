Vattenfall to sell renewable energy from the South Kyle Wind Farm

The Swedish energy company, Vattenfall, has announced that it will be introducing power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the South Kyle Wind Farm.

Vattenfall will sell renewable energy from the 165MW onshore farm which is located in the south west of Scotland.

Businesses will be able to purchase the clean power, offered with index-linked fixed prices, through 10 to 20-year contracts.

The energy will be available in multiples of 1MW, with each megawatt of power providing 3GWh annually.

“Like the rest of the industry, Vattenfall looks forward to the day when onshore wind can operate independent of subsidy,” stated a Vattenfall spokesperson.

SEE ALSO:

“However, we do believe that a further CfD auction round that includes onshore wind is in the interests of the British consumer and in the interests of driving down greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland.”

“If that auction were to take place it is clear to us that the clearing price would show onshore wind to be the lowest cost generator in the UK, and remarkably cheap.”

“More businesses are starting to recognise the importance of taking a longer term approach to tackling climate change in both their operations and through their supply chains,” noted James Hunt, UK Originator at Vattenfall.

“Corporate PPAs can be part of the solution to fix all or part of their energy prices.”

“Vattenfall understands the importance business consumers place on building long term relationships with their suppliers and we are pleased to be able to help UK business consumers with their climate goals by powering their sustainable consumption now and in the future.”