Vestas receives 18 MW order from Star Energy Corporation

By Andrew Woods
January 06, 2019
Vestas has secured an 18 MW order in Taiwan with local Engineering Procurement and Construction provider Star Ene...

Vestas has secured an 18 MW order in Taiwan with local Engineering Procurement and Construction provider Star Energy Corporation for two of their latest wind energy projects. The order includes the supply and supervision of installation of 5 V105-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode.

The wind park will be located in Changhua along the west coast of Taiwan, which holds the largest wind energy capacity of any county, municipality or city in Taiwan. Vestas’ High Wind Operation (HWO) will help increase energy production, reduced hysteresis losses and increased grid stability during High Wind condition which is ideal for Taiwan’s good wind condition and requirement.

This is an important order for us as it signifies our return to the Taiwanese market”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “Star Energy Corporation and Vestas have a long-standing service collaboration and the order adds to this relationship, showcasing the confidence and trust that Star Energy Corporation has in Vestas”.

The order also includes a 5-year service agreement AOM 4000 including a Vestas Online Business SCADA solution. Vestas is currently servicing 159 MW of wind turbines in Taiwan including multibrand turbines. Turbine installation is expected to commence around the second half of 2019.

