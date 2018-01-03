Vikings offshore wind farm makes first power delivery to the grid

A new offshore wind farm, dubbed Wikinger – which is the German translation of Viking – has fed electricity to the grid for the first time.

Iberdrola developed and will operate the 350MW capacity wind farm, which is the Spanish firm’s first offshore wind farm in Germany.

The farm consists of 70 Adewen turbines, and is the result of a €1.4bn (US$1.68bn) investment.

Wikinger is located in the northeast of the Rügen island in the Baltic Sea, and is expected to supply 350,000 homes with renewable energy – more than 20% of the Mecklenburg-West Pomerania state in Gemrnay.

SEE ALSO:

“With the power supply, we have mastered the decisive project step,” reported Jürgen Blume, Managing Director of Iberdrola Renovables Offshore Deutschland GmbH.

“At this important point, we once again have to thank the companies, authorities and employees involved.”

“Without their participation, we could not announce the successful feed-in today,” Blume added.

During the 18-month installation phase, hundreds of jobs were created, with 80km of cabling, a transformer platform, 70 jacket foundations, and turbines being installed on the 34sqkm site.