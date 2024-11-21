Behind How Dassault Systèmes Drives EV Innovation at Volvo

Article
Volvo Cars integrates Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive its electric future
Embracing Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Volvo Cars is set to revolutionise its engineering and electric vehicle design

Volvo Cars is taking significant strides in its electrification journey by incorporating Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform into its engineering operations.

This collaboration seeks to streamline vehicle development, reduce production costs and foster a cohesive environment for the creation of pioneering electric vehicles.

The overarching aim for Volvo Cars through this partnership is to achieve its vision of transforming into a fully electric automotive manufacturer.

A platform for collaboration and sustainability

Dassault Systèmes pitches its 3DEXPERIENCE platform as an instrumental tool for industries motivated by sustainable innovation.

This platform, known for its virtual twin experiences, creates digital replicas of real-world systems that allow businesses to fine-tune their production processes, efficiently manage product lifecycles and enhance global collaboration.

Within the auto industry, this technology especially addresses the demands for electrification, enhanced connectivity and autonomous driving.

It supports automakers in boosting product quality, optimising parts reuse and simplifying intricate workflows.

Already, the platform helps more than 350,000 global customers in navigating these challenges while cutting down on both costs and developmental timelines.

Laurence Montanari, Vice President of the Transportation and Mobility Industry at Dassault Systèmes, summarises the platform’s appeal: “Automakers are under pressure to deliver new products and functions quickly and cost-effectively.

Laurence Montanari, Vice President of the Transportation and Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes,

"Volvo Cars excels in developing unique vehicle experiences. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will provide the technology to build these best-in-class experiences by combining hardware and software development.”

Given Volvo Cars’ long history of using Dassault Systèmes’ CATIA applications, part of its design and engineering toolkit, the transition to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform should be smooth.

This integration aids in consolidating various tools into a single scalable platform, thus enabling engineers to work more effectively together while addressing challenges like regulatory compliance, test validation and traceability.

Tools driving Volvo’s EV ambitions

Several customised industry solutions from Dassault Systèmes, all built upon the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, are at the disposal of Volvo engineers.

These include:

  • Efficient multi-energy platform: Streamlines the development of diverse energy systems
  • Global modular architecture: Promotes flexibility and part reuse
  • Smart, safe and connected: Focuses on integrating advanced safety features and connectivity
  • Sustainable multi-functional vehicle: Enhances the sustainability of designs.

These specialised solutions permit real-time collaboration across various geographic locations and boost efficiency at every stage of vehicle development.

Jim Rowan, CEO, Volvo

Leadership in climate action

Underpinning Volvo Cars’ dedication to environmental sustainability is its CEO, Jim Rowan.

He has been named on TIME’s 2024 Climate Leaders List for his pioneering efforts in creating sustainable business models and tackling climate issues head-on.

This recognition on the TIME100 Climate Leaders List serves as a hallmark of Volvo’s commitment to achieving a sustainable future marked by zero emissions and circulatory economic practices.

“I’m honoured to be included on the TIME100 Climate Leaders List among individuals driving impactful change," Jim says.

"This recognition reflects the collective efforts of everyone at Volvo Cars. It takes thousands of dedicated people to drive our sustainability agenda forward and we are united by a common ambition: to reduce the use of fossil fuels and take the actions required to advance the climate agenda.

"We are at a pivotal moment in history and the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy has never been more urgent. Electrification offers a powerful opportunity to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and create more sustainable jobs.

"However, real progress needs collaboration and everyone can play their part. That includes businesses delivering on their sustainability ambitions, consumers choosing brands wisely, Governments prioritising clean energy through stable and supportive policies and the financial sector accelerating capital allocation toward sustainable growth." 

The synergy between Dassault Systèmes’ platform and Volvo Cars’ innovative spirit signifies an important leap in reshaping electric vehicle development and advancing sustainable mobility practices.

