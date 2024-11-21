Behind How Dassault Systèmes Drives EV Innovation at Volvo

Leadership in climate action

Underpinning Volvo Cars’ dedication to environmental sustainability is its CEO, Jim Rowan.



He has been named on TIME’s 2024 Climate Leaders List for his pioneering efforts in creating sustainable business models and tackling climate issues head-on.

This recognition on the TIME100 Climate Leaders List serves as a hallmark of Volvo’s commitment to achieving a sustainable future marked by zero emissions and circulatory economic practices.

“I’m honoured to be included on the TIME100 Climate Leaders List among individuals driving impactful change," Jim says.

"This recognition reflects the collective efforts of everyone at Volvo Cars. It takes thousands of dedicated people to drive our sustainability agenda forward and we are united by a common ambition: to reduce the use of fossil fuels and take the actions required to advance the climate agenda.

"We are at a pivotal moment in history and the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy has never been more urgent. Electrification offers a powerful opportunity to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and create more sustainable jobs.

"However, real progress needs collaboration and everyone can play their part. That includes businesses delivering on their sustainability ambitions, consumers choosing brands wisely, Governments prioritising clean energy through stable and supportive policies and the financial sector accelerating capital allocation toward sustainable growth."

