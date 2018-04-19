Walmart has reduced 20mn tonnes of emissions through Project Gigaton initiative

The US retail firm, Walmart, has announced that since launching its Project Gigaton initiative in April 2017, its suppliers have saved more than 20mn metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in global value chains.

The ultimately initiative aims to reduce emissions from the company’s global value chain by 1 gigaton by 2030.

Project Gigaton has recently expanded in China and the UK, raising its supplier participation to over 400, spanning across 30 countries.

“In its first year, Project Gigaton has helped to inspire action that has led to the avoidance of millions of metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and has expanded into an international campaign that includes the participation of several hundred suppliers,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer for Walmart, Kathleen McLaughlin.

“The early success of Project Gigaton parallels ongoing progress in our operational efforts that seek to double our U.S. renewable energy use and expand our customer electric vehicle charging hubs to retail outlets across more than 30 states.”

Walmart discussed its tactics to reduce emissions, highlighting goals to expand commitments with wind and solar power, and electric vehicles.

“This annual milestone marks a pivot point for Walmart and 400 of its suppliers to share solutions and lessons learned,” stated Carter Roberts, President and CEO of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

“The next step is to deepen commitments that unlock the potential of this platform. We need collaborative initiatives like Project Gigaton and We Are Still In.”

“With sufficient goals and results they can help define our country’s ability to build a sustainable future.”

“And they also shape the world’s understanding of our commitment to solving climate change.”