DHL & Shell Pioneer Sustainable Aviation at Brussels Airport
An innovative partnership has been forged at Brussels Airport where DHL Express and Shell are making significant strides in sustainable aviation through the delivery of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
This agreement involves Shell supplying DHL Express with 25 kilotonnes of SAF, a crucial step towards eco-friendly air transport.
The collaboration aligns with the logistics giant’s goal of providing its customers with lower-emission air transportation services and is expected to cut down carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 80 kilotonnes compared to traditional fossil jet fuel.
Enhancing collaboration to protect our planet
According to a spokesperson from Shell, this partnership underscores the imperative of multi-sector cooperation for environmental conservation.
“We are proud to deliver this new supply of SAF, helping DHL Express and its customers to achieve their net-zero goals," they said in a post on LinkedIn.
“The deal highlights how important collaboration across sectors is in decarbonising air transport.“We will continue to work closely with our industry players to build on this achievement and accelerate the development of SAF at scale.”
A DHL press release gave more detail about the deal and its expected outcomes.
It said:
- The 1-year deal includes the delivery of 25 kt SAF into Brussels via a pipeline to the airport
- The SAF used is certified according to ISCC’s voluntary certification system ‘ISCC Plus’
- It is expected to reduce GHG by 80 kt CO2e versus fossil jet-fuel
- It is produced in a fossil refinery by replacing fossil crude oil with renewable feedstocks (co-processed SAF)
- It will be used to offer DHL Express customers emission-reduced air transportation services via DHL GoGreen Plus.
SAF: A vital solution for reducing emissions
Travis Cobb, EVP Global Network Operations and Aviation at DHL Express, says the company is delighted with the deal.
"Our customers benefit from our continuously increasing SAF coverage across different regions, now including our investment in SAF at Brussels Airport.
“Beside efficiency improvements, SAF is currently the most important way to reduce GHG emissions in air transport.
“Customers can actively contribute to making their supply chains more sustainable by using our GoGreen Plus service based on SAF.”
Shell Aviation President Raman Ojha adds: "Our collaboration with DHL at Brussels Airport reflects a joint commitment to reduce emissions from air freight specifically, and across the entire aviation value chain.
“Working together not only complements their efforts but also helps advance our shared ambitions for a net-zero future.
“By supplying SAF, we are equipping the industry – and our customers – with low carbon solutions that will support the transition toward sustainable aviation.”
Advancing sustainability through GoGreen Plus
DHL’s GoGreen Plus is an innovative initiative aimed at reducing Scope 3 emissions, which include indirect greenhouse gas emissions occurring in a company's value chain.
This approach differs from traditional offsetting initiatives by directly reducing emissions within the logistics sector itself.
DHL says it can “therefore be used by DHL customers for voluntary emissions reporting based on the book and claim approach”.
With a target of zero emissions from all logistics-related activities by 2050, DHL aims to reach a milestone of using 30% SAF for all its air transportation by 2030.
