DHL & Shell Pioneer Sustainable Aviation at Brussels Airport

An innovative partnership has been forged at Brussels Airport where DHL Express and Shell are making significant strides in sustainable aviation through the delivery of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).



This agreement involves Shell supplying DHL Express with 25 kilotonnes of SAF, a crucial step towards eco-friendly air transport.

The collaboration aligns with the logistics giant’s goal of providing its customers with lower-emission air transportation services and is expected to cut down carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 80 kilotonnes compared to traditional fossil jet fuel.​​​​​​​

