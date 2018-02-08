Article
Sustainability

The world installed 3.3GW of offshore wind capacity in 2017

By Sophie Chapman
February 08, 2018
undefined mins
According to a new report released by Navigant Research reveals that, in total, 3.3GW of offshore wind capacity was installed across the glob...

According to a new report released by Navigant Research reveals that, in total, 3.3GW of offshore wind capacity was installed across the globe last year.

The world has now almost reached 17GW of total offshore wind capacity.

The report, titled ‘Offshore Wind Market and Project Assessment 2017’, has analysed world-wide offshore wind markets on a country basis.

The research has accounted for policies, incentives, and regulatory environments, as well as market shares and market forecasts.

Offshore wind is increasingly becoming more cost effective, with the cost of installing and running farms dropping.

SEE ALSO:

The report suggests that countries such as the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, the UK, and Belgium are leading the way in establishing policies that can lower the costs of offshore projects.

“While the onshore wind market is larger in terms of total megawatt plant capacity added annually, offshore wind is growing more quickly,” reported Senior Research Analyst at Navigant Research, Jesse Broehl.

“It is forecast to grow at an 11.1% compound annual growth rate between 2017 and 2022, compared to single-digit growth rates for onshore wind.”

The report also claims that there is 7.9GW of capacity currently under construction, predominantly in Europe and China.

ChinaEuropeWind
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy