World’s largest solar hybrid power plant delivered by Wärtsilä

Burkina Faso is now the home to the world’s largest solar hybrid power plant, built by Finnish technology company, Wärtsilä.

Wärtsilä will be responsible for delivering a sustainable supply of energy to the plant, used for operating the off-grid gold mine.

Total Eren SA and African Energy Management Platform (AEMP) selected the Finnish firm to build the plant, with supplies IAMGOLD’s Essakane gold mine with power.

The 15MWp solar PV plant has been hybridised with an existing 57MW diesel plant to enhance the original generator.

“This project demonstrates the benefits of integrating renewable energy in the mining industry,” noted Fabienne Demol, Executive Vice-President and Global Head of Business Development at Total Eren.

“We are looking to replicate this type of hybridisation, especially in Africa where mines cannot always rely on the national grid.”

“Renewable energy coupled with either storage or thermal-based power generation represents a truly viable option for industrial consumers since it enables for competitive, reliable and clean power supply.”

The plant is expected to annually drop fuel consumption by approximately 6mn litres, and lowering CO2 emissions by 18,500 tonnes.

More than 200 jobs have been created during the construction phase, with 75 positions to be offered during operations.

“This project underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Javier Cavada, President of Wärtsilä Energy Solutions.

“Our new hybrid energy solutions will allow our customers to seamlessly integrate more renewable energy into their grids.”

“Our EPC delivery capabilities enabled us to successfully deliver this project even in such a remote and challenging location.”