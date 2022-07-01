ABB scoops global energy automation technology award

Frost & Sullivan has awarded ABB with the 2022 Global Oil and Gas Automation Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its Power Technology Subsea System.

The company leads the subsea systems automation market and "excels in innovating subsea systems and electrification services and provides underwater control solutions for offshore and submerged industrial systems, especially in the natural gas and oil sectors," according to Frost & Sullivan.

ABB's subsea power distribution and conversion technology decreases power consumption considerably while lowering carbon emissions and using power from the shore to save energy.

The company installs powering pumps and compressors on the seabed in locations nearer to reservoirs to facilitate power savings. The reliable subsea energy supply reaches up to 100MW of power, covers up to 600km into the sea, and reaches 3,000m of water depth in extreme conditions and high pressure.

As a result, oil and gas companies now have access to a dependable subsea energy supply for the first time. ABB's solution is like no other in the industry, in terms of reach (distance) and water depth levels, meeting the needs of specific applications and market segments. The company's CAPEX and OPEX advantages surpass those from competitors.

Maria Agustina de Sarriera, a Frost & Sullivan industry analyst, said ABB's visionary and highly innovative solutions are technology advanced within the industry.

"The company has achieved transformational growth in the automation segment via its subsea technologies," she said.

"It invested in research, design, and development over many years, in collaboration with Chevron, Equinor, and Total Energies, to develop this innovative power technology subsea system - investing about $100 million over the years."

ABB's commercial success grounded in product differentiation and exclusivity

ABB's technological experts have designed equipment that can withstand more extreme conditions than those present in space exploration. The company's subsea equipment complies with enduring reliability standards and can remain for about three decades in extreme water depths with little to no maintenance and without disintegrating.

ABB has achieved an elevated level of technology development through remarkable dedication, expertise, perseverance, and intensive collaboration with a team of about 200 scientists in a multi-year joint effort. The company's commercialisation success of its subsea services is based on its "product uniqueness and exclusivity" that come with fulfilling unmet market needs and the locations of reservoirs.

The ABB Adaptive Execution approach focuses on the integration of innovative technologies, qualified expert teams, collaborative knowledge, agile processes, and proven methodologies into a highly evolved end-to-end solution.

The ABB Ability platform minimises risk, reduces the cost of major capital projects (by up to 40%), startup work hours (by up to 40%), and schedule (by up to40%) and optimises operational efficiency. With positive future growth prospects and constant improvements and innovation, ABB will continue to experience sustainable growth in the future.

"ABB demonstrates outstanding innovation and technology development with its subsea electrification systems. The company highly differentiates itself from its competitors in the oil and gas automation industry by providing a solution to satisfy a market need not covered previously by any other company," noted Sarriera.

Frost & Sullivan presents the annual award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market.

