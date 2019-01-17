AFC Energy announces world’s first hydrogen EV charger

AFC Energy, the industrial fuel cell power company, has announced the successful deployment of CH2ARGETM, the world’s first electric vehicle charger based on hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

The breakthrough by the UK-based energy technology company could enable 100% clean electricity for future EV charging. The demonstration of AFC Energy’s CH2ARGE system took place at Dunsfold Aerodrome, home to the BBC Top Gear test track, and saw a BMW i8 as the first ever car to be recharged with power generated by a hydrogen fuel cell.

The innovation takes place after 10 years of fuel cell research development at the AFC Energy laboratories. AFC Energy is preparing for the commercialisation of fuel cell-based EV Charge solutions to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly power in the EV market. Traditional charging causes pollution with electricity from fossil fuels, but AFC Energy’s CH2ARGE can be 100% emissions free.

