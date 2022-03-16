AVEVA partners with Alizent to drive digital transformation

AVEVA has formed a global partnership with Alizent to accelerate the digital transformation of asset intensive industries.

Aware of the increasing complexity that future industrial environments require, the two technology companies will combine forces to empower industries such as energy, power, water, food and beverage, and metals and mining, to transform critical asset maintenance operations.

The partnership will provide customers with bespoke solutions having enhanced confidentiality and cybersecurity, increased operability, and with continuous evolution over the long term. Leveraging seamless Industrial AI powered data in the cloud, users will be able to connect, automate, monitor and optimise industrial assets, processes and operations.

Kim Custeau, Senior Vice President, APM and MES, AVEVA said customers across asset-intensive industries are seeking holistic, innovative and tailor-made digital solutions that enable them to transform current business and asset-management processes to drive improved productivity and profitability.

"The ambition behind our partnership with Alizent is to provide unmatched levels of integrated data, AI, and augmented analytics. As a result, our customers will be able to identify new opportunities to realize their current and future digitalisation goals," she said.

Guaranteeing continuous operation to meet customers’ needs 24/7 while improving the performance of their production units is an everyday challenge for asset-intensive industries.

To help them face this challenge, the AVEVA-Alizent partnership will provide an end-to-end asset lifecycle solution including data infrastructure, APM, and services. Consequently, key users will be able to anticipate, adapt and make the production flows of each of their units more reliable and therefore more available, while optimizing the performance of plant operations.

The partnership aims to provide customers with global solution deployments that can be adapted to address local needs and supports all components in their operating environments.

Alizent’s industrial expertise in global asset lifecycle capabilities benefits global customers that recently achieved energy consumption optimization and improved the efficiency of energy production units.

By connecting teams across projects, AVEVA and Alizent will unlock higher levels of reliability and operational flexibility while harnessing the power of AVEVA’s AI-infused Asset Performance Management portfolio to model, predict and prescribe optimal performance for each asset.



Enhancing production performance, adjusting production seamlessly and improving performance throughout the entire unit lifecycle will become the new standard for asset-intensive industries using solutions from the AVEVA-Alizent partnership.

François Gaudré, General Manager, Alizent, said: “By harnessing the knowledge of our customers’ challenges, relying on AVEVA products and with over two decades experience in the PI System’s robust data infrastructure capabilities, Alizent’s extended partnership with AVEVA takes a new dimension to provide cutting-edge digital technologies that specialize in asset lifecycle solutions and add sustainable value to the reliability and efficiency of production units.”