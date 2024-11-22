Article
BCG: CEOs Balance AI Growth, Energy Demands & Climate Goals

By Maya Derrick
November 22, 2024
Gen AI's energy demands challenge climate goals, according BCG's newest report
BCG reveals how Gen AI's energy challenges can be overcome through innovative solutions and cross-sector collaboration to support sustainable tech growth

The exponential growth of Generative AI technologies marks a turning point in various sectors, yet brings with it a significant spike in energy consumption, raising concerns about detrimental impacts on environmental sustainability efforts.

A recent study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) delves into the dual trends of Generative AI evolution and energy transition, unravelling their connections.

The report alarmingly notes a critical decision point for CEOs: to manage the growth of AI without compromising climate objectives.

However, an opportunity for joint resolution is presented through potential partnerships between the technology and energy sectors.

Soaring demand for energy in AI operations

In particular, the development of Generative AI has prompted a noteworthy rise in energy demands, especially noticeable in the United States.

Predictions suggest that the power requirements for US data centres might increase by 15% to 20% annually, with a projection of hitting between 100GWh to 130 GWh hours by 2030 — enough to supply two-thirds of US homes.

This demands attention due to the significant strain it places on the existing electrical grid infrastructures.

A primary concern highlighted is the potential deficit in reliable, 'firm' power supply, expected as soon as 2026.

Data centres might account for more than 60% of the incremental power requirement throughout the US as this decade progresses.

The rush in AI advancement reveals a critical bottleneck, as energy infrastructure lags, exacerbated by the lengthy processes required to build new transmission lines, sometimes extending over a decade.

Striding towards efficient AI energy utilisation

AI companies are not sitting back but are actively pursuing avenues to curb their energy use.

Some companies opt for smaller, less energy-intensive models that uphold performance while others are reinventing data centre designs to improve operational efficiency and minimise waste.

A further strategy involves AI firms forming alliances with energy providers, focusing on smarter grid management and pioneering solutions to boost overall efficiency.

These collaborations are designed to benefit both parties: energy companies can upscale to meet demand while AI companies can sustain their growth in a responsible manner.

Energy providers, facing their own set of challenges, need to invest significantly to meet the explosion in demand from AI conglomerates.

This scenario presents opportunities for enduring agreements and collaborative technological developments, potentially transforming the energy landscape.

Vivian Lee, Managing Director & Partner, BCG

Stay the course on what you need to do to make AI successful - and ensure that you’re keeping an eye on the cleanliness of the power you’re leveraging in your Scope 2 and 3 emissions.

Vivian Lee, Managing Director & Partner, BCG

Embracing alternative and sustainable energy resources

A striking initiative reflects the growing interest in nuclear power as a viable, sustainable source of energy for AI.

Microsoft has agreed to a 20-year deal to rejuvenate a reactor at the Three Mile Island facility, a project estimated at US$1.6bn.

Similarly, other tech giants such as Google and Amazon are pouring investments into small modular reactors (SMRs).

These compact nuclear units promise a scalable, cleaner energy solution and could significantly alter the dynamics of both the tech and energy sectors.

This burgeoning trend could potentially transform AI companies from mere energy consumers to innovators and even producers of energy, by advancing renewable and nuclear technologies.

“We can’t ignore the risks around nuclear, but it gives us a line of sight to a scalable solution to deliver more baseload power - and green power at that,” says Maurice Berns, Chair of BCG's Centre for Energy Impact. 

Maurice Berns, Chair, BCG's Centre for Energy Impact

Supporting tomorrow’s energy systems

The BCG report forecasts an autonomous, decentralised and zero-waste future energy system, interestingly powered by the same AI technologies that currently drive up energy demand.

Yet, achieving this equilibrium necessitates clear, intentional actions.

For AI’s progression to align harmoniously with climate targets, leaders are encouraged to optimise electricity usage to alleviate immediate shortages, invest in long-term, sustainable energy resources and foster multi-sectoral partnerships to jointly tackle these crucial challenges and facilitate innovation.

By synergising their objectives, the energy and tech sectors can craft a future that is both technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable—a true reflection of innovative synergy at work.

