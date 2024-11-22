BCG: CEOs Balance AI Growth, Energy Demands & Climate Goals

The exponential growth of Generative AI technologies marks a turning point in various sectors, yet brings with it a significant spike in energy consumption, raising concerns about detrimental impacts on environmental sustainability efforts.

A recent study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) delves into the dual trends of Generative AI evolution and energy transition, unravelling their connections.



The report alarmingly notes a critical decision point for CEOs: to manage the growth of AI without compromising climate objectives.



However, an opportunity for joint resolution is presented through potential partnerships between the technology and energy sectors.

