bp "pushes boundaries" of procurement with Fairmarkit
bp wanted to free up procurement resources to concentrate on value-added procurement activity as well as ensure they were managing their spend and budgets efficiently. To do this, the company wanted to both automate as much of their process as possible and monitor procurement data in real
time to identify efficiencies.
Procurement at bp is an incredibly large operation. The company’s supply chain spans the globe, incorporating functions as varied as drilling for oil, to constructing wind turbines, to operating retail storefronts. In this environment, the procurement team needs to manage spend ranging from billion-dollar specialist equipment to the receipt rolls in cash registers.
“Sourcing and contract negotiations can be quite a manual process,” says Nicholas Wright, Director, Digital and Innovation at bp who is responsible for the way in which bp approaches the market in the digital and innovation space. “It requires careful attention at every step of the process—from capturing and sending the requirements out to suppliers to have them bid on particular requirements or scope, to the selection of a final vendor and the activities required to on-board them. It's an incredibly time- and resource-intensive process.”
bp not only wanted to free up resources to concentrate on value-added procurement activity, they also wanted to ensure they were making the best use of the digital tools avalaible within the marketplace. To do this, bp wanted to be able to both automate as much of the process as possible, as well as monitor and analyze their procurement data at a granular level.
Wright says Fairmarkit is delivering “a great outcome.” He says the platform automates what used to be a manual process to help bp do things faster, with less people. But for Wright, Fairmarkit’s proposition has served another benefit. “It has pushed the boundaries,” he says. “At bp, it was one of our first significant digital platforms, and it is disrupting the way that we work within procurement; it’s actually made people stand up and realize that we can do things differently. As a team and a company, we’re inspired to go out and look for the next Fairmarkit, whatever that may be, and be more aware and open to disrupting other manual processes.”
By working with Fairmarkit to automate processes, bp’s procurement team was able to deliver the same scope automatically that was previously done manually.
“We can now do more with less,” says Wright. “Automation and the capture of data makes our platform infinitely smarter than any one person. We are now using real time data to make accurate decisions—more than one single brain can comprehend.” bp procurement team members are also using data collected from previous transactions to make smarter decisions.
“For instance, if we’re paying for a certain products and services, we can now see how much other organizations pay for those products and services and evaluate whether we’re getting a competitive price,” says Wright. “To be able to do that in real time—on every single transaction—is a level of
transparency that is extremely value-additive. We’re using price history to inform the future.”
Hiber partners with WTS Energy on well integrity monitoring
Industrial IoT as-a-service company Hiber is partnering with WTS Energy to roll out its well integrity monitoring solution globally.
Hiber has developed HiberHilo, an end-to-end IoT solution that makes well monitoring more data-driven and safe. Using satellite technology, HiberHilo allows oil and gas companies to measure real-time well temperature and pressure for up to 250 wellheads in a radius of 10km in remote and offshore locations.
WTS Energy will help Hiber address the oil and gas market. With offices and 1,250 consultants in 18 countries across the world, WTS supports its oil and gas customers in their digital transformation. WTS aims to deliver the latest technological solutions to its customers, and partnered with Hiber to provide HiberHilo across the industry.
Coen Janssen, Chief Strategy Officer and Hiber co-founder, said: “We are excited to launch this joint venture with one of the major international standard bearers in oil and gas. An oil or gas well blowout can be a disaster in terms of safety, environmental impact and commercial impact. Wellhead monitoring can be complex, time-consuming, and expensive.”
“But using our global satellite network. HiberHilo is an out-of-the-box solution which provides an innovative and affordable subscription service to ensure continuous wellhead monitoring, even in the remotest locations on Earth,” he added.
Frederik Rengers, CEO at WTS Energy, said: it works in many remote locations and well integrity monitoring comes with many logistical challenges. "We are all in the middle of the Energy Transition and it is super important to keep the oil and gas industry safe and protect the environment during this time. Technology like satellite-enabled well Integrity monitoring of remote wells is a key to keeping the existing wells environmentally safe. What you measure improves!”
HiberHilo was founded in 2016 and employs more than 60 people in offices in Amsterdam and Delft in the Netherlands, and Maryland in the US. Its services also include HiberEasypulse, which provides satellite tracking of any asset for a $12.50 flat-rate monthly fee. WTS Energy, founded in 2000, has 21 offices globally.
The global IIoT market size is expected to grow from $76.7 billion in 2021 to $106.1 billion by 2026 according to MarketsandMarkets data.
McKinsey highlights four key considerations before embarking on an IIoT transformation:
- Understanding your own starting point Machinery and equipment players fall into one of four categories along the dimensions of technological maturity on the one hand and strategic and organizational maturity on the other hand
- Identifying use cases Assessing a use case’s potential value, determining which monetization logic is most appropriate, and defining its technical and organizational requirements help establish its priority over other potential use cases.
- Determining an IIoT platform’s value Industrial equipment and machinery players will need to evaluate how much a platform offers regarding data ownership and contractual freedom, as well as how much growth and scale it can accommodate. The platform’s technological capabilities along the entire stack and its overall operational performance must also be assessed.
- Choosing a monetization strategy For “new revenue” use cases, such as software as a service (SaaS), industrial equipment and machinery players will need to develop competitive pricing models and implement mechanisms that facilitate payment. 'Revenue-enabling' use cases support the revenue generation of businesses, new or existing, via up-selling, cross-selling, or efficiency gains.