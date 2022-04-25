Canadian Solar partners with Wood Mackenzie on energy data

Canadian Solar has come on board as a development partner for Wood Mackenzie's Lens decision intelligence platform, which delivers live data across the industrial landscapes of every global economy.

Canadian Solar will collaborate with Wood Mackenzie "to connect the dots" in the analysis of data across a rapidly changing energy landscape.

International pressure to decarbonise is intensifying and, through its continued addition of specialist organisations on all continents, Wood Mackenzie’s Lens platform has become instrumental in helping key players rapidly visualise, value, model and optimise energy assets, portfolios and companies.

Integration of renewable and conventional power sources in a single interface, drawing from Wood Mackenzie’s trusted commercial intelligence on the world’s natural resources sector, transforms how Lens Power customers drive investment strategy decisions and ignite growth plans.

Joe Levesque, Co-president for Wood Mackenzie, said: “Battery storage capacity and hybrid solar-storage are on steep growth trajectories, as organisations look to capture the energy produced from renewable technologies to meet peak demand for electricity.”

“Canadian Solar is an important development partner for us, as it is in a unique and specialised position as a solar PV manufacturer and a large-scale solar and energy storage project developer. The insights its team will provide will further support our delivery of key data in what is an increasingly high activity segment, at a time of significant pressure in others.”

Canadian Solar has one of the world's largest and most geographically diversified utility-scale solar and energy storage project development platforms, with a strong track record of originating, developing, financing and building over 6.3GWp of solar power plants across six continents.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar, said energy storage technology will be a critical enabler of the solar PV market in future.

"Understanding the hybrid solar-storage project economics will give us a growth advantage to develop cost-effective, end-to-end integrated dispatchable solar energy solutions," he said.

“We look forward to working with Wood Mackenzie as we build our technological capabilities in the solar plus energy storage space, as efforts to scale capacity and secure new growth opportunities intensify.”

Lens Power offers an integrated, 30-year view of global power markets supply, demand, cost and energy price forecasts alongside high-fidelity geospatial data including solar irradiance and transmission infrastructure.

Among Lens initiatives is Wood Mackenzie’s collaboration with early adopters to design a power solution that provides a holistic understanding of what is happening in the world of energy, allowing organisations to improve profitability and minimise risk.