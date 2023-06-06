Energy efficiency: delivering measurable ROI

The cost of energy is a significant concern for businesses – it affects their sustainability, profitability and growth strategies. Data on 2,300 business leaders from the ABB Energy Insights Report shows that three in five businesses reported that high energy costs might delay their progress toward sustainability targets.

At the same time, the report shows that the rising price of energy is cutting into profit margins and forcing businesses to reallocate funds away from areas that are key to growth, such as R&D, technology, infrastructure and marketing.

Fortunately, there are solutions available that can curtail the effects of rising energy costs. By investing in energy-efficient equipment, businesses can achieve the same outcomes using considerably less electricity. Since electricity is the top operating expense (OpEx) for many businesses, efficiency enables significant savings.

Energy efficiency: the first fuel for sustainability

The International Energy Agency (IEA) considers energy efficiency essential to achieving Net Zero. It describes efficiency as “the first fuel – the one you do not have to use, yet it gives you the services you need.” The IEA has called on industry to invest in efficiency for both new and existing installations.

Improving the efficiency of electric motors must be a priority. They are essential to almost every sector, yet many are very inefficient. Collectively, industrial electric motors use approximately 45 percent of all energy produced, being primarily used in fans and pumps. By replacing older electric motors with more efficient modern systems, we could reduce total global energy consumption by up to 10 percent.

Improving efficiency with motors and drives

One effective way to improve a fan or pump motor’s efficiency is to pair motors with a variable speed drive (VSD). A VSD adjusts a motor’s speed to exactly match the requirements of the task. Any time it is not operating at full speed, it is saving power. Slowing a motor can produce significant savings – reducing a motor’s speed by just 20 percent reduces energy use by 50 percent.

Despite this, experts currently estimate that only a quarter of all industrial motors are paired with a drive, so industrial businesses are missing out on a significant opportunity to save electricity.