Flowserve wins pumps contract with TMGcore

Flowserve Corporation, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, has won a contract to provide pumps to TMGcore, a Texas-based leading provider of high-performance computing solutions specialising in liquid immersion cooling technology.

Flowserve will collaborate with AGI Industries to supply 5,000 industrial process pumps to TMGcore, which will be utilised in various patented immersion cooling units designed through its science-based approach.

The Flowserve pumps will circulate dielectric fluids, which enable heat dissipation and cooling of servers within single-phase immersion cooled units.

“Liquid cooling has dramatically more capacity to remove heat than air cooling and has been proven to be more effective. A critical component of immersion-cooled units are commercial-grade pumps that move and recirculate fluid,” said John-David Enright, Sr., CEO, TMGcore. “Flowserve has demonstrated both its commitment to this sustainability-friendly technology and its quality of customer service to us as a commercial customer.”

Unlike traditional data centers, today’s innovative technologies like AI, deep learning, IoT and cloud computing necessitate the processing of a significantly higher amount of data – expanding the need for increased server capacity.

Simultaneously, as stakeholders in these industries look to reduce energy consumption in data centers, there is a growing demand for immersion cooling technology.

Immersion cooling can handle higher heat loads in high-density servers at a minimal cost, and they are also more energy efficient compared to traditional air cooling.



​​​​​​​Driven by its strategy to 'diversify, decarbonise and digitise', this partnership represents a step forward in the company's diversification.

“This truly exemplifies the dynamic capabilities of our pumps, and we are proud to take part in enabling the future of data centers,” said Tamara Morytko, president, Flowserve pumps division. “As we pursue diversified markets in support of our growth strategy, we are committed to continued innovation with our current and future customers in mind.”