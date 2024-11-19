Gartner says AI's Hunger for Power Strains Data Centres

By 2027, Gartner foresees that 40% of AI-focused data centres may struggle with insufficient power supplies to manage their operations effectively.

The core of the issue? AI's intense energy appetite.

It's anticipated that the growing power requirement will not just stress the grid but continue to escalate over time, hinting at a future where electricity might become a luxury for these data giants.

Rising to the AI challenge

The data centres, which Gartner estimates to consume about 1-1.5% of global electricity as of 2022, are expected to see their electricity demands double by 2026.

The escalated need for power primarily stems from the need to host and run large-scale AI optimisations that require hefty amounts of electricity. According to Gartner, the power required for data centres to run incremental AI-optimised servers will reach 500TWh per year in 2027, 2.6 times the level in 2023.

“The explosive growth of new hyperscale data centres to implement Gen AI is creating an insatiable demand for power that will exceed the ability of utility providers to expand their capacity fast enough,” says Bob Johnson, VP Analyst at Gartner.

“In turn, this threatens to disrupt energy availability and lead to shortages, which will limit the growth of new data centres for GenAI and other uses from 2026.”