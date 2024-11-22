Hitachi Energy: Nostradamus AI Enhances Energy Forecasting

There are a multitude of benefits to AI.

From automating tasks and reducing risk of error to personalising customer experiences and improving monitoring, AI has revolutionised a multitude of industries.

However, as much as a lot of these applications can be leveraged by and benefit energy and utilities, few — if any at all — are developed with the energy industry in mind.

Hitachi Energy is changing that with its Nostradamus AI tool.

One of the first AI forecasting solutions purpose-built for the energy industry, Nostradamus AI delivers precise energy forecasts, enhancing decision-making.

Introducing Hitachi Energy’s Nostradamus AI

An advanced artificial intelligence-powered energy forecasting solution, Nostradamus AI is designed to revolutionise the energy industry.

It is available as a standalone solution within Hitachi Energy's Energy Portfolio Management (EPM) suite and can be integrated into other digital solutions, including Grid Edge Solutions and Network Manager systems.