Infinity Park Derby spurs carbon neutral technology research

Infinity Park Derby (IPD) will aim to build carbon neutral technology research and strengthen supply chains for the green industrial revolution when it opens early 2023.

The £15m Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility, located next to Rolls-Royce and spanning 46,728sq ft, is projected to generate £71m over the first five years.

It will be close to global manufacturers Toyota, Alstom and JCB, which are looking to enhance carbon neutral technologies for energy resilience planning.

The Government-backed IPD is projected to involve at least 35 collaborative projects involving high value sectors such as aerospace, automotive and rail, with 100 companies set to benefit from a Fit For Nuclear supply chain development programme.

It will accelerate technological innovations using advancements in robotics, automation and AI, in partnership with the UK's leading scientists.

With skills shortages cited as a barrier to industry seeking to build dynamic supply chains for the green industrial revolution, the University of Derby and Nuclear AMRC Midlands will support upskilling opportunities to facilitate industry-wide adoption.

Andrew Storer, CEO, Nuclear AMRC said the new Nuclear AMRC Midlands facility will play a vital role in helping manufacturers seize the opportunities and tackle the challenges of the national transition to net zero emissions.

"A new generation of nuclear power is at the heart of the UK's plans for a secure low-carbon energy mix, and we will work closely with companies of all sizes to help them join the supply chains for technologies such as small modular reactors, fusion power, and clean hydrogen generation," he said.

Mark Bielby, of March Developments, development managers for IPD, said with energy prices at historic highs, industry faces increasing pressure to plan ahead.

"The government Levelling Up White Paper clearly stated the critical role decarbonisation will play in the future, and we are delighted to be able to deliver an advanced facility on Infinity Park for Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, which is a beacon of industry excellence."