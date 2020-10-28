Article
Technology & AI

Kingspan Water & Energy UK standardises Infor technology

By Dominic Ellis
October 28, 2020
The move will improve customer service, reduce inventory and accelerate the integration of new acquisitions...

Kingspan Water & Energy UK has standardised Infor technology, deploying Infor LN enterprise resource planning for 500 users across 11 sites in Ireland, Northern Ireland and England.

The move will improve customer service, reduce inventory and accelerate integration of new acquisitions. Infor alliance partner Merino Services managed the deployment, which is hosted via Kingspan's own private cloud.

Infor LN will be complemented by Infor PQ configure-price-quote solution, which will help allow product options to be intelligently selected at time of order entry, Infor Factory Track to improve inventory movement and receipt of production, and Infor Birst for daily KPI monitoring. 

Kingspan's field service organization, which consists of around 50 contractors and engineers, will use mobile service applications integrated into Infor LN.  

"We have a long-term strategic view of the future of our business, driven by both organic growth and acquisition," said Richard Mayrs, Kingspan head of IT. "A critical part of this is our ability to capitalise on consistent, standard processes, be it within existing operations or as part of new acquisitions. We have already improved our replenishment using the configuration and permutation options within LN, which has helped address how we hold thousands of SKUs."

