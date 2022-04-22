Linde Material Handling launches AI Energy Navigator tool

Linde Materials Handling, one of the world's largest manufacturers of forklift trucks and warehouse equipment, has unveiled its Energy Navigator tool in the UK.



The AI-enabled tool is designed to help companies choose the most energy efficient vehicles for their intra-logistics operations.



The free to use system takes just minutes to work out the most efficient and effective energy source for a company’s specific logistics requirements, be that diesel, li-ion, LPG, Hydrogen or lead acid batteries.



“Everyone has access to an ‘energy calculator’ tool, but no one has anything close to our Energy Navigator which delivers tailored, considered analysis of customers’ current energy use and specific requirements together with AI-powered recommendations for the best energy source for their future needs,” said Tracy Clarke, Linde Material Handling’s UK Energy Sales Manager.

"With global energy costs soaring like never before we believe this will be of huge benefit to those companies who may know they need to review their energy needs but have little to no idea about the best way to do it."

Companies are seeing the cost of running warehouse operations rise in line with spiralling energy costs made all the more acute by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which is seeing supply chains squeezed harder than ever.

In the UK, the government is about to end the long-established 'red diesel subsidy' for most industries in a move that will send fuel costs for companies running diesel vehicles sky high.

“This is such an unpredictable time for companies who are looking to build some degree of certainty into their intralogistics operations as a way of keeping costs under control," added Clarke.

"Our Energy Navigator tool takes most of that stress away by showing, in the simplest, clearest way possible, which energy solution delivers the greatest impact, including return on investment, for all customers’ specific warehousing needs.”