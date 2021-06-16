Maven Capital Partners invests £2 million in Guru Systems
Maven Capital Partners has invested £2 million in London-based Guru Systems which provides B2B IoT hardware, software, and analytics solutions to energy companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint.
It marks Maven’s sixth VCT-funded transaction of 2021 and will support Guru’s investment in sales and marketing resource, as well as the development and roll-out of new software and hardware products for heat networks and adjacent markets.
Guru’s carbon saving monitoring technology has been developed to initially focus on heat networks where heat generation is centralised and supplied to consumers via a network of underground pipes carrying hot water.
These networks avoid the need for individual boilers or electric heaters in every building and are one of one the most cost-effective ways of reducing carbon emissions from heating. Their efficiency and carbon-saving potential is expected to increase as they cover more properties, become interconnected, and increasingly utilise large scale heat pumps as well as combined heat and power plants, and heat recovered from industry and waste.
Domestic heating alone accounts for 13% of the UK’s annual emissions footprint, which is comparable to the contribution of all petrol and diesel cars on UK roads, and low carbon heat networks are a fundamental part of the UK’s decarbonisation strategy. The Climate Change Committee expects the proportion of UK heating delivered via heat networks to rise from 2% to at least 20% by 2050.
Guru’s hardware can be fitted to new-build developments or retrofitted to capture data from existing heat networks and other onsite energy systems. Its software then uses AI-driven analytics to provide complete visibility over the system from a bird’s eye view all the way down to the performance in each individual dwelling. This helps its client’s identity performance issues, improve efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions.
David Milroy, Partner at Maven Capital Partners, said Guru represents an exciting opportunity for our VCTs to invest in a trusted supplier of carbon saving IoT technology.
"As a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, residential heating presents one of the greatest challenges in global and UK efforts to achieve net-zero emission," he said. "Heat networks have a major role to play but, like standalone domestic boilers, they can be hampered by inefficiency. This makes Guru’s sophisticated monitoring and AI-driven analytics technology very attractive to developers and operators as they strive to build efficient and cost-effective heating systems."
Casey Cole, CEO at Guru, said Maven’s investment in Guru Systems enables it to capitalise on the significant growth of low carbon heating in the UK and beyond.
"Our technology supports both the digitalisation and decarbonisation of heat, two of the biggest challenges we face in the transition to a net-zero emissions future. For our clients, the housing associations, local authorities and private developers who build and manage residential developments, our technology allows them to make their energy systems more transparent, lower cost and lower carbon."
Private equity deals rise to meet transition needs
Deals are rising in the private equity sphere as the energy sector seeks investment for sustainable and renewable solutions.
EnMass Energy, a digital procurement and operations platform targeting global waste-to-energy supply chains, recently received $2.15 million of equity investments.
EnMass caters to the entire supply chain, from supplier identification through transportation logistics and delivery audits, speeding up the process of converting usable waste products into new energy sources and saving valuable time for enterprise clients. The seed round was led by Blue Bear Capital, and also included Looking Glass Capital and Climate Cloud, along with a number of angel investors.
"EnMass is unlocking a new category of circular, regional energy economies by combining the innovative instinct of digital technology entrepreneurs with the practical experience of hands-on project developers," said Ernst Sack, Partner, Blue Bear Capital.
Ara Partners, an industrial decarbonisation-focused private equity firm, recently announced that it has acquired Anesco Holdings, the parent company of the Anesco Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Anesco is a UK renewable energy company that manages the development, design, construction, maintenance and market optimisation of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. It has developed more than 115 solar farms and energy storage facilities, including the UK's first solar farm free from subsidies, while its operations and maintenance service now has close to 1.2GW of renewable assets under management.
Mark Futyan, who joined Anesco as CEO in 2020, said: "This is a pivotal moment for Anesco, as we gear up to deliver the next wave of large scale, subsidy-free solar and energy storage capacity."
Last week Waterous Energy Fund announced the closing of the amalgamation of its two portfolio companies, Strathcona Resources and Osum Oil Sands Corp. In a statement, it claims the transaction creates the largest private equity-owned oil producer in North America.
Adam Waterous, CEO of WEF, said: "Over the past four and a half years we have built Strathcona by consolidating complementary businesses to create a premier energy company with strong ESG fundamentals and the ability to pay substantial dividends to shareholders. Pro forma for the Osum merger, Strathcona is a stronger business that can both defensively withstand market volatility and offensively continue its consolidation strategy."
Private equity firm Hull Street Energy has acquired 100% of the ownership interests in the Waterbury Generation facility from a subsidiary of ENGIE North America. The facility is in Waterbury, Connecticut and provides 96MW of flexible natural gas power capacity to the New England region. In May it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the management team and development pipeline of Foundation Solar Partners.
5 Mins With ... Pilgrim Beart at DevicePilot
Tell us about DevicePilot, how long you've been in business and objectives?
We started DevicePilot in 2015 to solve a common problem with connected devices that I had experienced during my time at AlertMe and my cofounders had already solved in the telco world. Essentially, there is a universal truth in connected devices that once you hit more than a thousand or so devices in the wild, it becomes almost impossible for a human brain and spreadsheets to monitor and manage them effectively. You need a tool for that, which is where DevicePilot fits in.
As the years have gone by, we have become more and more focussed on the energy sector, as there are a huge number of use cases for connected devices emerging. In the home, everything from your energy meter to your radiators, water boilers, cars and car chargers may all be connected these days. For industry there are heat pumps, sources of energy such as solar panels and wind turbines and a huge number of other processes that have come to rely on the internet. So, this is where we believe Service Monitoring is needed the most.
What are the key developments in Service Monitoring Platforms for Connected Devices with utility companies?
A really important aspect of our service is automation, specifically business process automation. Take Smart Meter service providers as an example. In the early days when they have a few hundred devices in the wild, it is relatively easy for spreadsheets and human brainpower to keep on top of installation and day-to-day operations. When one Smart Meter loses connectivity then discovering that, triaging it and finding a solution can all be done manually. However, once they have more than a few thousand Smart Meters to manage, this quickly becomes overwhelming as trouble tickets go from occasional clicks on a Geiger meter to a growing roar of incidents that need resolving.
There are many ways in which a Smart Meter can fail to deliver the service that the customer needs, ranging from installation and software problems, to configuration and network problems. Automation can be used to deal with the majority of issues by creating rules. An example might be 'If a Smart Meter is sending back data at the wrong rate, send a message to reconfigure it, as well as raising a ticket so that the operations and engineering teams can track it'. Dealing with perhaps 80% of problems in this way lets the team spend their precious time focusing on less common problems, rather than just being swamped by unnecessary alerts.
Explain how you were among the pioneers of 'Smart Metering' and what are the key challenges now?
In 2006 I founded AlertMe, which was one of the early players in the smart home energy space. Eventually we were bought by British Gas (in 2015) and what was AlertMe now forms the basis of the HiveTM Smart Home platform. During that period, the UK went from Smart Meters being something that was talked about, to huge numbers being rolled out across the country.
Right now, is a really exciting time for Smart Meters as they finally have a slew of other smart energy products also hitting homes, which Smart Meters can help to manage. Couple this with a shift towards renewable energy which will rely on Smart Meters to monitor supply and demand to optimise tariffs, and it really is the Smart Meter’s chance to shine. But this is only half of the story – the really difficult part is ensuring that Smart Meters actually work, which is where Service Monitoring enters the picture. A Smart Meter that isn’t behaving as it should turns out to be not so smart after all.
What role will DevicePilot play in the transition to renewables?
We will play an indirect, but crucial role. Again, let’s look at Smart Meters as the example, as they are the great enabler of so many other energy products. The wind might be blowing very hard in the middle of the night, meaning there is a surplus of off-peak renewable energy. A Smart Meter might then tell a boiler to heat water that can then be stored for use later in the day, delivering cheaper hot water to the customer. However, this all falls apart if the Smart Meter or the connected boiler are offline or misconfigured, which can happen for myriad reasons.
The service quality is the biggest blocker to the success of connected devices and is something we see falling short time and time again. Without these products all working at the right time, we will never be able to harness the power of renewable energy properly, as renewable energy requires demand to be controllable. DevicePilot really helps with this challenge as we provide a single-pane-of-glass view of entire fleets of devices, enabling a far better, more proactive approach to service quality.
What is the one bit of advice you'd give companies to improve their service delivery?
Discover and fix your problems as early as possible. Too often service providers forget what they actually are, and service gets swept under the carpet whilst product development and rollout swallow resources. But they quickly become unstuck as any small problems that begin to emerge in the early days of rollout will become amplified as they scale, by which stage it is often very difficult to fix as the issue is so widespread. This often leads to damaged reputation, customer churn and teams spending their time fire-fighting instead of creating processes to enable rapid growth.
Pilgrim Beart is Cofounder and CEO of DevicePilot