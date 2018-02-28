Article
Technology & AI

Norway appoints ABB to provide chargers for its biggest electric bus initiative

By Sophie Chapman
February 28, 2018

The Swedish-Swiss robotics firm, ABB Group, has won the order to supply Norway’s latest and largest electric bus project.

The company will dispense eight of its ABB HVC 450P chargers across Norway’s technology capital, Trondheim, as the city introduces 35 fully electric buses.

The 25 Volvo vehicles an 10 Heuliez ones will travel along four routes, becoming Norway’s biggest electric bus fleet.

The Heavy Vehicle Chargers will be suitable for both vehicle models, establishing a record as one of the first projects for a charging system to fit to models from different manufacturers.

The chargers are capable of recharging vehicle batteries in three to six minutes, whilst providing 450kW DC output.

“Working with ABB enables us to deliver a high quality and reliable solution, which allows operators from different networks to work simultaneously and share infrastructure," commented Per Olav Hopsø, Trøndelag County Council’s Head of Transport Committee.

"This not only provides good economies of scale and return on investment, but continues to support our forward-thinking approach in delivering first-rate modern infrastructure for our region.”

“With the help of innovative companies such as ABB, public transport within the city of Trondheim will soon be fossil free.”

The chargers will be installed in February of next year, with the project anticipated to be fully operational by August 2019.

