Open Group data platform aims to stimulate innovation

The Open Group has launched the OSDU Data Platform Mercury Release platform which aims to stimulate innovation, industrialise data management and reduce time-to-market for new solutions.

The vendor-neutral technology consortium says developers no longer have to develop and maintain the monolithic architecture needed to deliver unique value-add services and now, with a single set of well-defined and industry-specific APIs, organizations can easily accelerate platform design and develop proprietary applications on top of the OSDU Data Platform.

“The OSDU Data Platform Mercury Release represents an important achievement by the OSDU Forum in a very short space of time," said Steve Nunn, President and CEO of The Open Group.

"With a standard data platform, energy companies will be able to drive innovation by integrating digital technologies and utilizing open standards for better decision making. Looking ahead, this will be imperative to meet the world’s increasing energy demands while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Established in 2018 by nine oil and gas companies including bp, Chevron, Exxon and Shell, The OSDU Forum looks at how modern cloud technologies could be applied to solve key data issues within the energy industry. It now has 185 member organisations who all collaborate to help speed up innovation and reduce costs in the sector.

David Eyton, EVP Innovation & Engineering, bp, said as a founding member of the OSDU Forum, bp has had an opportunity to be part of an organization that is fundamentally changing the data landscape for our industry.

"By integrating energy organizations, cloud services providers, and software vendors, the OSDU Forum is providing an opportunity for collaboration that will be beneficial for all involved. We are very excited about the Mercury Release of the OSDU Data Platform and look forward to expanding this approach into engineering, emissions, and new energy."