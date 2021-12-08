Oracle GE Digital and Schneider Electric rank top AI vendors

Oracle, GE Digital and Schneider Electric are the leading AI vendors for distributed energy resources (DER) integration, according to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights.

Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: AI Vendors for DER Integration assessed the competitive landscape for AI vendors focused on DER integration. The push for AI-enabled DER integration is a result of several factors including the expanding role of DER on a global scale, the ongoing digital transformation, the need for grid reliability and power quality, and the changing customer.

AutoGrid, Generac Grid Services, Landis+Gyr, EnergyHub, mPrest, Bidgely and C3 AI were also ranked in the top 10.

"Leaders in this analysis have taken a holistic approach, offering a wide portfolio of AI solutions for DER integration," said Hannah Davis, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Oracle, GE Digital, and Schneider Electric stand out from the competition because of their advanced technology and broad application portfolios, flexible system architectures, sustainable business model, and significant market traction."

The group of companies that trail these leaders have established themselves in the market but may lag in terms of technology development or deployment. Some may only offer customer-centric, demand side management, or grid management applications rather than a holistic application portfolio spanning across all three application segments, according to the report.

Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the global AI-enabled DER integration market. Companies are compared based on 12 criteria.

Company ratings capture the vendor's standing at the time of the report and are not a retrospective of past accomplishments or an indication of future success.

AES launches Atlas solar installation robot

The AES Corporation today launched Atlas, a first-of-its-kind solar installation robot. Atlas, designed by AES through a multi-year innovation process and built in cooperation with Calvary Robotics and other third parties, represents a major advance in solar energy technology, making it faster, more efficient and safer to construct new solar facilities.

For markets and organisations to stay on track to achieve their net-zero emissions commitments, 455GW of new solar facilities globally would be required each year through 2030, according to BNEF, which is more than three times the amount of capacity installed in 2020.



Electricity plays a central role in the net-zero future, and solar energy is an increasingly attractive option as one of the most cost effective and abundant renewable energy resources. The new Atlas robot from AES enables the rapid deployment of new solar resources at scale to help meet the demand for greener energy.

"Stakeholder commitment to a net-zero carbon energy future has never been higher, but our industry risks not being able to achieve this goal if we continue to adopt clean energy at the current pace," said Chris Shelton, AES senior vice president and chief product officer. "The AI-enabled, first-of-its-kind Atlas robot automates the construction of new solar resources, enabling a safer work environment, shorter project timelines and lower overall energy costs."