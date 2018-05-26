Siemens Building Technologies boosts IoT capabilities with Enlighted acquisition

USA construction tech firm Siemens Building Technologies has announced the acquisition of Californian smart IoT systems provider Enlighted.

The Siemens subsidiary has not disclosed financial details of the deal but says it will be closed in the third quarter of this year.

Enlighted is known for its IoT platform for commercial real estate, consisting of multi-function sensors, distributed computing, its own network, and software applications. It aims to enable reduced energy use, improved space utilisation, better environmental management and greater asset utilisation.

Matthias Rebellius, CEO of Siemens Building Technologies, said: “Enlighted has a strong footprint in revolutionising building intelligence by developing a multi-sensor-based IoT platform, using the power of data.

“With this move we are demonstrating our commitment to drive digitalisation in the smart building industry.”

One use of Englighted’s platform is with lighting. Sensors can be installed in every light fixture with the ability to collect data 65 times per second to detect environmental and occupancy changes and react to lighting and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) needs in real-time.

It claims to be able to cut lighting costs in a commercial building by as much as 85%.

Joe Costello, Chairman and CEO of Enlighted Inc, commented: “With Siemens as a global partner, we will both accelerate innovation and market adoption of our smart building technologies on an international scale.”