Article
Technology & AI

Spot sniffs out risks at bp's Mad Dog platform

By Dominic Ellis
November 17, 2020
undefined mins
Robot performs round-the-clock checks on production deck to improve safety and efficiency...

bp's Mad Dog platform in the Gulf of Mexico has an intelligent addition in Spot - a robot which is monitoring the production deck to improve safety and efficiency.

A video clip of Spot making light work of a stairwell has been posted on the company's instagram page (click here). 

Boston Dynamics states Spot is adept at automate sensing and inspection, can capture limitless data, explore without boundaries, and capable of carrying up to 14kg of inspection equipment.

It can be integrated with a 360-degree camera and site documentation software to reduce time required to capture data and enhance employee productivity in documenting and managing site progress. 

Adam Ballard, bp's Facilities Technology Manager, said: "There are thousands of pounds of pressurised combustible material out there. High-pressure oil and gas can create risks for people working in close proximity. If we could have a robot with the proper sensors out there, we’d much rather do that."

platformsrobotsDigitalTransformation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy