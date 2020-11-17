Spot sniffs out risks at bp's Mad Dog platform

bp's Mad Dog platform in the Gulf of Mexico has an intelligent addition in Spot - a robot which is monitoring the production deck to improve safety and efficiency.

A video clip of Spot making light work of a stairwell has been posted on the company's instagram page (click here).

Boston Dynamics states Spot is adept at automate sensing and inspection, can capture limitless data, explore without boundaries, and capable of carrying up to 14kg of inspection equipment.

It can be integrated with a 360-degree camera and site documentation software to reduce time required to capture data and enhance employee productivity in documenting and managing site progress.

Adam Ballard, bp's Facilities Technology Manager, said: "There are thousands of pounds of pressurised combustible material out there. High-pressure oil and gas can create risks for people working in close proximity. If we could have a robot with the proper sensors out there, we’d much rather do that."