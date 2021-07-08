Tokamak Energy plans to double workforce in UK fusion boost
Tokamak Energy plans to double its workforce as well as the size of its UK facility, delivering a significant boost for UK fusion development and commercialisation.
More than 160 highly skilled roles for scientists and engineers will be created at the company's headquarters at the Milton Park scientific hub near Oxford, during the next three years.
Tokamak Energy, which has more than 50 families of patent applications and raised over £100m of private investment, is developing two technologies crucial for commercial fusion power – high temperature superconductor (HTS) magnets and compact spherical tokamaks.
This year, the company, through its ST-40 spherical tokamak, is planning to be the first company to achieve 100 million degrees Celsius temperature in a stable plasma, an essential cornerstone for economic fusion energy.
Chris Kelsall, CEO of Tokamak Energy said it has the most advanced spherical tokamak and a global leader in HTS magnets. "We already combine world leading scientific, engineering, industrial and commercial capabilities under one roof. This expansion underpins our vision to pioneer commercial fusion energy, which is clean, economic and globally deployable. We will continue to attract the best talent here in the UK and globally, as we develop the fusion power plant of tomorrow, while commercialising the technology we have already developed."
The UK Government has already provided backing to the UK's efforts to deliver fusion through the ongoing STEP programme and has provided Tokamak Energy with £10m as part of its Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) programme.
The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) recently visited the company's headquarters to announce the expansion.
The UK aims to become a global centre for the development of fusion, a new source of limitless clean, carbon free, safe and secure energy that will be essential for deep decarbonisation well before 2050.
Fifteen sites are in the running to become the future home of the UK’s prototype fusion energy power plant – the Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production, or STEP.
STEP, set to be the UK’s prototype fusion plant, intends to pave the way for commercial fusion power. UKAEA is targeting initial concept designs by 2024 and operations in the early 2040s.
Hiber partners with WTS Energy on well integrity monitoring
Industrial IoT as-a-service company Hiber is partnering with WTS Energy to roll out its well integrity monitoring solution globally.
Hiber has developed HiberHilo, an end-to-end IoT solution that makes well monitoring more data-driven and safe. Using satellite technology, HiberHilo allows oil and gas companies to measure real-time well temperature and pressure for up to 250 wellheads in a radius of 10km in remote and offshore locations.
WTS Energy will help Hiber address the oil and gas market. With offices and 1,250 consultants in 18 countries across the world, WTS supports its oil and gas customers in their digital transformation. WTS aims to deliver the latest technological solutions to its customers, and partnered with Hiber to provide HiberHilo across the industry.
Coen Janssen, Chief Strategy Officer and Hiber co-founder, said: “We are excited to launch this joint venture with one of the major international standard bearers in oil and gas. An oil or gas well blowout can be a disaster in terms of safety, environmental impact and commercial impact. Wellhead monitoring can be complex, time-consuming, and expensive.”
“But using our global satellite network. HiberHilo is an out-of-the-box solution which provides an innovative and affordable subscription service to ensure continuous wellhead monitoring, even in the remotest locations on Earth,” he added.
Frederik Rengers, CEO at WTS Energy, said: it works in many remote locations and well integrity monitoring comes with many logistical challenges. "We are all in the middle of the Energy Transition and it is super important to keep the oil and gas industry safe and protect the environment during this time. Technology like satellite-enabled well Integrity monitoring of remote wells is a key to keeping the existing wells environmentally safe. What you measure improves!”
HiberHilo was founded in 2016 and employs more than 60 people in offices in Amsterdam and Delft in the Netherlands, and Maryland in the US. Its services also include HiberEasypulse, which provides satellite tracking of any asset for a $12.50 flat-rate monthly fee. WTS Energy, founded in 2000, has 21 offices globally.
The global IIoT market size is expected to grow from $76.7 billion in 2021 to $106.1 billion by 2026 according to MarketsandMarkets data.
McKinsey highlights four key considerations before embarking on an IIoT transformation:
- Understanding your own starting point Machinery and equipment players fall into one of four categories along the dimensions of technological maturity on the one hand and strategic and organizational maturity on the other hand
- Identifying use cases Assessing a use case’s potential value, determining which monetization logic is most appropriate, and defining its technical and organizational requirements help establish its priority over other potential use cases.
- Determining an IIoT platform’s value Industrial equipment and machinery players will need to evaluate how much a platform offers regarding data ownership and contractual freedom, as well as how much growth and scale it can accommodate. The platform’s technological capabilities along the entire stack and its overall operational performance must also be assessed.
- Choosing a monetization strategy For “new revenue” use cases, such as software as a service (SaaS), industrial equipment and machinery players will need to develop competitive pricing models and implement mechanisms that facilitate payment. 'Revenue-enabling' use cases support the revenue generation of businesses, new or existing, via up-selling, cross-selling, or efficiency gains.