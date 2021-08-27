10 Largest Electric Charger Companies in the World

Electric cars are becoming increasingly popular amongst the population, as many are trying to reduce their carbon footprint and reduce their C02 emissions.

The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to reach a value of $103.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

We take a look at 10 companies ( in no particular order) that are in the electric charging industry, have a look below!

1. ChargePoint

ChargePoint is the largest and most open electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the world, with more than 20,000 charging locations.

2. Shell

Shell is another oil company to become involved with the EV charging business by acquiring the GreenLots business unit. It’s plan is to roll out 500,000 electric charging stations in just four years is the latest sign of an EV charging infrastructure boom.

3. BP

BP has announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Chargemaster, the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging company.

4. ABB

The e-mobility business, which makes fast chargers for electric cars and buses, is benefiting from a global boom in battery-powered vehicles.

5. Hyundai

Hyundai has partnered with Kia to develop a wireless electric vehicle charging system . Hyundai has also created a solar charging system so that the solar panel is integrated into the roof of the vehicle.

6. RWE

A partnership with Daimler has allowed RWE to manufacture various types of electric chargers in-house for public and residential spaces.

7.Siemens

The Europe's largest engineering company is providing a number of charging solutions, for both home and public roads, for standard as well as fast charging.

8. EVBOX

EVBox designs, manufactures, and sells charging stations for electric and semi-electric vehicles. The company offers charging columns, wall models with fixed cables, home electric vehicle chargers, and business charging solutions.

9. Blink

Blink was once predicted to become the biggest company in the market. Currently, it has installed about 15,000 charging stations in the US and has about 150,000 registered members.

10. Tesla

Tesla is the biggest Electric Vehicle company in the world, with the best charging stations. However, these Supercharger stations work solely with the Tesla models.