Founded in 1883 by Ludvig Fredholm, ABB is an electrical engineering company that operates all across the world. The company’s headquarters are in Switzerland and the company has over 135,000 people in more than 100 countries.

In 1939, ABB (known as BBC back then after Charles E. L. Brown and Walter Boveri) built the first combustion gas turbine for generating electricity. Now, ABB provides energy-efficiency in each of the 499 guest rooms of the state-of-the-art Yas Marina hotel in Abu Dhabi and has also fitted the world’s second-largest hydroelectric power station in Itaipu on the Brazil-Paraguay border.

ABB is also known for building the world’s most powerful battery storage system providing emergency power for Alaska along with its technology improving the efficiency of the whole South African grid.

In 2012, ABB Australia patented a world first. It developed the technology to recycle SF6 gas into technical grade purity. ABB has also been awarded a respected Banksia Environmental award.

ABB has a large social media following, including a YouTube channel where it regularly posts videos.