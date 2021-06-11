Top 10 Companies Adopting Green Energy

As the need for green energy becomes increasingly prominent in our society and for the world we live in, we look at the top 10 companies that are using green energy and their initiatives.

10. Acer:

The Acer Group has joined the RE100 initiative and pledged to achieve 100% renewable energy use by 2035. In addition, Acer declared its mission to help tackle environmental challenges with its Earthion platform that unites employees and supply chain partners and expands its sustainability efforts.

9. General Motors:

Their commitment to renewable energy use began more than two decades ago and is expected to culminate by 2035 when they plan to source 100 percent renewable energy to meet GM’s global electricity needs. In the meantime, they plan to achieve 60 percent globally by 2025 and 100 percent of U.S. sites by 2030.

8. Starbucks:

Starbucks has sourced 100% renewable energy for its more than 9,000 U.S., Canada and EMEA company-operated stores since 2015. The company has rapidly expanded its roster of renewable energy projects in the United States, supporting the growth of green energy onto the grid close to the stores that use the energy.

7. Samsung:

In 2019, 92% of the energy used in the worksites was generated by renewable sources; and in 2020, the company achieved its goal of 100% renewable energy for these worksites. Samsung’s efforts to use renewable energy continue across various other regions around the world, including Korea.

6. Cisco Systems:

In the last five years, Cisco has implemented over 440 energy efficiency projects that reduce costs and emissions. Cisco is developing more efficient thermal systems, reducing power loss, and offering higher-efficiency power supplies. They are procuring renewable energy in the regions where they operate through a variety of onsite and offsite sources.

5. Intel Corporation:

Over the last five years, Intel's renewable energy supply and renewable energy attribute purchases have totaled more than 26 billion kWh of green power. That's enough to power more than 2.4 million US households for one year. Their latest project was to install an 8,877-array solar array to power our six-building campus in Kulim, Malaysia.

4. Apple:

The company recently shared new details about its $4.7 billion spend in Green Bonds to support environmental projects around the world. While running on 100 percent renewable energy for nearly three years, Apple has also been helping its suppliers reach their renewable energy goals.

3. Microsoft Corporation:

Microsoft is signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) to cover 100 percent of Microsoft's energy consumption in Sweden. This marks another important step in their commitment to be carbon negative by 2030 and use 100 percent renewable energy by 2025.

2. Google:

Google has used 100% renewable energy for four consecutive years. They have signed an agreement to buy power from more than 50 renewable energy projects, with a combined capacity of 5.5 gigawatts – about the same as a million solar rooftops.

1. Unilever:

Unilever is using 100% renewable grid electricity across all its factories, offices, R&D facilities, data centres, warehouses and distribution centres. They also generate their own power with on-site solar installations at Unilever facilities in 23 countries.